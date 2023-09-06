Volunteer workdays at Perdido Key Garden are Sept. 15, Oct. 20 & Nov. 17

Escambia County experg gardeners will host three volunteer workdays at the Perdido Key Visitor’s Center Demonstration Garden Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. Workdays offer a great opportunities to become familiar with native species and gardening techniques, including how to care for and maintain coastal species. County staff will provide all necessary tools and equipment. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. The VIC is located at at 15500 Perdido Key Dr.

Volunteers under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian onsite for the duration of the event. Advance register is available at eventbrite.com.

The garden, installed in 2021, highlights native coastal species and landscaping techniques for coastal and barrier island homeowners.

All species used in the garden are approved for use under the Perdido Key Habitat Conservation Plan and will survive the salty, sunny and sandy conditions found on barrier islands.

Additionally, the native species used in the garden help enhance and connect natural habitats across Perdido Key, and provide food and shelter for native wildlife, including the critically endangered sub-species, Perdido Key Beach Mouse.