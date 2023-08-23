Cookin’ with Carolyn Pesto-Crusted Orange Roughy
2 Tbsp. pesto
1/2 c. fine, dry breadcrumbs
1/4 tsp. pepper
4 (4 oz.) orange roughy fillets
Combine pesto, breadcrumbs. and pepper
in a shallow dish. Dredge fillets in breadcrumb
mixture, and place in an 11-x7- inch baking
dish coated with cooking spray. Coat fillets
with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees F.
for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when
tested with a fork. Yield: 4 servings.
Enjoy!