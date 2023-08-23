Cookin’ with Carolyn Pesto-Crusted Orange Roughy

2 Tbsp. pesto

1/2 c. fine, dry breadcrumbs

1/4 tsp. pepper

4 (4 oz.) orange roughy fillets

Combine pesto, breadcrumbs. and pepper

in a shallow dish. Dredge fillets in breadcrumb

mixture, and place in an 11-x7- inch baking

dish coated with cooking spray. Coat fillets

with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees F.

for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when

tested with a fork. Yield: 4 servings.

Enjoy!