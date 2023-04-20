Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Fest April 21-22

Rebirth, Amanda Shaw, Corey Ledet, Sean Ardoin, Chubby Carrier part of incredible lineup

The annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival has expanded to two days, with the fun taking place on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, along East 24th. Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Friday will feature a ticketed concert by the iconic Rebirth Brass Band out of New Orleans, LA. Rebirth will take the stage from 7-9 p.m., with the opening act beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29 each and can be purchased online at waterwayvillagepeople.ticketspice.com. Crawfish will not be served at Friday’s concert, but food trucks will be on site, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be selling beer and wine.

The good times will continue to roll on Saturday, April 22, with traditional zydeco music and crawfish. This is a free family-friendly event and will showcase some of the best Zydeco bands from Louisiana. There will also be arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities on site.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off at 8 a.m., with the Zydeco Crawfish Festival 5K. The fun will continue as art vendors open their tents at 9 a.m., crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m., and Zydeco band will play from 10 a.m. til 6 p.m.

The annual event, now in its seventh year, is a collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports & Events, and Waterway Village merchants, including Acme Oyster House, Tacky Jacks, The Sloop, Beach Big Brewing Company, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, Lulu’s, The Diner, and Wheeles Karate Academy. For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresAL.gov.

Amanda Shaw: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Energetic Louisiana fiddler Amanda Shaw (above) blazes trails with her clever songwriting and exciting performances. With over 20 years of experience, Shaw captivates audiences of all sizes – from intimate listening rooms to national television audiences. Shaw blends authentic Cajun culture with endearing local charm, delivering shows that burst with Louisiana flavor.

She has toured all over North America, South Americ and Europe and performed at events as varied as the Miss Universe Pageant and the Library of Congress. A Louisiana-raised musician, she has carved out her place in Cajun culture, and has become one of the most recognizable brands in Louisiana music.

Shaw’s magnetic presence helped her build an extraordinary following of fans and supporters. Younger fans look up to Shaw for her pristine fiddling skills and sassy sense of style, while order fans respect her strong work ethic and sincere sensibility.

Audiences of all ages agree that Shaw’s musical talent and appealing personality give her a special flair and make her an incredible representative of Louisiana’s melting pot of music.