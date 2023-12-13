Wildflowers/Perdido Beach Resort Charity Gala raises a record $225,800 for Christian Service Center

The recent Wildflowers/Perdido Beach Resort Charity Gala surpassed its previous record success. This year’s event on November 11 resulted in a stunning grand total of $225,855.08 is the final total, if you want to add a line to share. for the Christian Service Center. The Board and CSC volunteers are so appreciative of everyone who worked so hard to plan and present this fabulous event. Thank you to each and every supporter who sponsored a table, took part in the live or silent auction, purchased a ticket, or made a donation. Your generosity is greatly appreciated, and the funds will bless those less fortunate in our community. Every dollar raised by the event will be used to assist families in need. We strive to be good stewards of funds entrusted to us while serving as the hands and feet of Christ. The Christian Service Center provides food and emergency financial assistance to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. The CSC is a 501(c)3 all volunteer agency; there are no salaries. The Center is located at 317 Dolphin Ave., Gulf Shores, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 – 12 noon. Call 251-968-5256, or check our website at cscgs.com, or our Facebook page. (By Janice Moss)