Anchored Beach Fest Aug. 18 at Orange Beach Event Center

Local churches, businesses, and nonprofits will come together once again to celebrate community and worship among friends at the Anchored Beach Fest on Saturday, August 18 at the Orange Beach Event Center.

Doors to the Event Center will open at 3 p.m. with the Anchored Beach Fest running from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition to food, fun and fellowship, the family-friendly event, hosted by Orange Beach United Methodist Church, will include worship music by Noah Cleveland and Joshua Aaron and guest speakers Travis Crim and Clayton Jennings. There will also be retail vendors and nonprofit resource information.

For information on being a vendor, setting up a nonprofit display, sponsoring or volunteering, e-mail anchoredbeachfest@gmail.com or visit the Anchored Beach Fest Facebook page at facebook.com/anchoredbeach.fest.