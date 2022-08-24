11-year-old Madisonville girl breaks AL Permit record

by David “Pierpounder” Thornton

While on a family inshore charter on Perdido Bay in late June, 11 year old Annalise Wilson from Madisonville, Louisiana landed what at first appeared to be a very large pompano. But Captain T-Roy of 4 Seasons Outfitters quickly recognized it was instead a permit. A relatively rare catch and one much larger one than the Alabama record of 4 pounds 12.8 ounces. Captain T-Roy encouraged the Wilson family to take the fish to be examined at the Alabama Marine Resources office in Gulf Shores. There it was weighed, measured, photographed and frozen as a potential state record of 6 pounds 5.4 ounces. After the official 15 day certification period, this fish has been confirmed as the new Alabama record permit. Captain T-Roy has ordered some replica mounts of the fish, and one will soon be on display at Zeke’s Landing where his charter service is based. Congratulations! Pictured: 11-year-old Annalise Wilson with her Alabama record Permit.