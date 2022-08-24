Dead ahead with Stolen Faces Sept. 2 at Big Beach Brewery

Nashville based Stolen Faces will be back at Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores for what will be a well received evening of Grateful Dead cover tunes on Sept. 2 starting around 6 p.m. The Stolen Faces deftly capture the spirit of the Dead, covering the band’s expansive catalog and delivering it with the sort of energy and spontaneity that might have you thinking you’re standing in the Fillmore West in 1971.

In addition to bassist Christian Grizzard, who earned his Gulf Coast bonafides playing with Kung Fu Mama and then Grayson Capps and the Stumpknockers, Stolen Faces includes Jeff Malinowski on guitar, Matt Martin on drums, Ben Sparaco on guitar and John Wallum on keys. Pictured: Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on stage with Grizzard and the band at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville this past February.