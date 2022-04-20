12th Bald Eagle Bash April 30 on Weeks Bay

Tickets for the 12th annual Bald Eagle Bash, scheduled on Saturday, April 30 from 4-7 p.m. at Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center on Weeks Bay, are now on sale. The $65 per person tickets will not be sold at the gate.

To purchase, visit interland3.donorperfect.net or send a check to SALT, 11401 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532. Local restaurants will present a wide variety of shrimp dishes, Fairhope and Braided River breweries will dispense craft beer, and Ross Newell of The Mulligan Brothers, will perform first, followed by Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet. For more info, call 251-990-5004.