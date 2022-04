Foley historic walking tours April 23 & 30

The City of Foley will host historic walking tours beginning at 10 a.m. on April 23 & 30 beginning in front of the Welcome Center, located at 104 N. McKenzie St. in the heart of downtown. The tour lasts about one hour, and covers five city blocks. Tours are led by area residents. Tour highlights the 1909 Railroad Depot building, the Magnolia Hotel, Holmes Hospital and the Foley Hotel.