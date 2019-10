$2,000 up for grabs at Oct. 31 Flora-Bama costume contest

The Flora-Bama Halloween Costume Contest and Big-Earl-O-Ween will be held on Wednesday, October 31. Big Earl and the Sexual Biscuits will be heading up the tent stage at 8 p.m. with Big Earl set to emcee the costume contest beginning at 9 p.m. All patrons dressed up in costume get in free and can sign up the night of the contest by the tent stage. Cash & prizes awarded to first, second and third place total more than $2000.