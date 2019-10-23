Treasures of Isle Costume Party Oct. 26 at O.B. Event Center

The Treasures of the Isle Halloween Costume Party will be held Saturday, October 26 from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf. Wear your most spooktacular or creative costume and qualify for Prizes for Best Male, Female, & Couple. Plus, Best Group Costumes and Decorated Table. Dance to music from The Groovinators. Tickets are $30 at the door for the 21 and over event. Tickets include light appetizers. (BYOB). Setups are provided. Limited tickets are available at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach Gift Shop or Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Gift Shop or any TOI member. Pictured: Scenes from the 2017 TOI Halloween Party.