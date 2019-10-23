The Island Church Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 at The Wharf

Christian Life – The Island Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat, a spectacular family festival, on Halloween night, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. all along Main St. and Wharf Pkwy. at The Wharf on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. In addition to lots – and we mean lots – of candy for children of all ages, there will be a costume contest for all the festive folks and kid’s activities galore. This safe and festive event is the best alternative to door-to-door trick or treating and is appropriate for all ages. Everyone is invited to participate, and candy will be distributed from a long lines of decorated cars. For more information, call Christian Life – The Island Church in Orange Beach at 251-967-4840.