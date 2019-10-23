Safari Club is first certified green restaurant in Alabama

Executive Chef Greg Buschmole already serving dinners & weekend brunch

The food served at the Nov. 2 Animal Art Safari at the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will spill from the first certified green restaurant in Alabama, The zoo’s Safari Club Restaurant at the has been recognized by the Green Restaurant Group as a leader in conservation.

Open for dinner and weekend brunch, the restaurant will not use plastic straws or Styrofoam products, and energy-efficient lighting and appliances will be installed throughout. The restaurant and the food and beverage program will be led by Executive Chef Greg Buschmohle will drive many of the green, eco-friendly segments of the park operations, which will use sustainable gardens to produce many organically grown fruits, vegetables and herbs that will be utilized by animal-keeper staff and the restaurant. Everything in the park will be done by thinking first of ways to reduce, recycle, reuse and educate.

Buschmohle will also oversee three food trucks and beverage carts, and the Safari Club is just one location at the zoo available for rentals. “The certification I wear proudly on my chef coat and proudly on our front door,” Buschmohle said. “But what’s most important is just the general attitude and approach to what we’re doing and realizing there’s better ways to do things in the restaurant industry. I felt like the zoo is the perfect entity to be a leader in this area.”

Pictured: Creating art for the Nov. 2 Animal Art Safari.