Kid friendly spooks every weekend thru Nov. 3 at Foley’s OWA

Head to amusement park at OWA in Foley for kid-friendly spooks every Saturday and Sunday from 5-7 p.m. thru Nov. 3, The Park After Dark will feature a variety of kid-friendly events and activities. From pumpkin painting contests to trick-or-treating, The Park After Dark is the perfect Halloween fun for your family. The Park After Dark is free to attend, and parents who do not wish to ride any attractions inside The Park are invited to use our free Non-Rider Entry option. A Day Pass wristband is only required for the hay maze and The Park After Dark’s two (2) Halloween contests.

There are no special tickets for Park After Dark, as it is a free activation inside the amusement park. A regular Day Pass wristband is required for the hay maze and the two contests. More info: Visitowa.com.