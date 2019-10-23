Elberta’s BJ Farms corn Maze open most nights thru Nov. 1

BJ Farms Farmer’s Market and St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta have teamed up to provide a corn maze as a fundraiser for the school. The corn maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. On Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1, the maze will stay open until 10 p.m. Spoiler alert! That’s when the maze will be haunted! Cost is $10 per person or a family of five can participate for $40. Children under three are free. There’s even a mini maze for the little ones.

The fun includes activities such as a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, story time, raffles and food.