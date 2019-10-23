Home / Halloween 2019 / Full day of kids Halloween fun Oct. 26 at LuLu’s

By on October 23, 2019

Full day of kids Halloween fun Oct. 26 at LuLu’s
BooLu’s Trunk or Treat, arts & crafts, pet adoption from 2-5 p.m.

Enjoy a day full of Halloween festivities and kid’s costume contest at LuLu’s Gulf Shores Annual BooLu’s Halloween event on Saturday, October 26 from 2-5 p.m. Best of all, this day of fun events is all free.
Trunk or Treat will feature trick-or-treating on the LuLu’s grounds with various businesses and non-profits handing out candy treats to the little goblins. Activities also include pumpkin decorating, crafts, and an inflatable slide! Kids can come dressed in their most creative costumes – witches, zombies, ghosts, super heroes, fairies – and partake in the costume contest with prizes for the winners. Registration for the contest ends at 4:30 p.m. and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. \
The Haven Animal Shelter of Fairhope will host a pet adoption at BooLu’s! Stop by and bring a dog home to their furever home. For more pet adoption info, visit havenforanimals.org
“All in all, it’s a great Halloween celebration for kids of all ages and their families,” commented Lucy Buffett, LuLu’s owner and best selling author. “BooLu’s is definitely in keeping with our family-oriented tradition. We love spreading the gumbo love!”
LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the Hwy 59 Bridge next to Homeport Marina. For more information, call 251-967-LULU (5858), or visit lulubuffett.com, Facebook and Instagram.
Pictured: 2018 BooLu fun.

