Legend of the Vampire Oct. 24 free lecture topic

Halloween Myths: Legend of the Vampire is the topic o0f the University of South Alabama Distinguished Lecture Series Topic on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 7-8 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium on County Rd. 6 West in Gulf Shores. There is no charge to attend, but please RSPVP by calling the USA Center for Continuing Education at 251-460-7200 .

Dr. Lesley Gregorik ‘s research is based on burial rites in eastern Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries She will discuss how these individuals were perceived in their communities and reasons why they may have been feared due to a lack of understanding.