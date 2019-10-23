Home / Halloween 2019 / Foley Library Halloween Extravaganza is Oct. 26

By on October 23, 2019

The Foley Public Library’s 6th Annual Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m. This is a family friendly event with something for all ages. There will be an outside carnival in the front/south parking lot with a book walk, a stuffed animal walk, face painting, balloon artistry, Candyland, a toilet paper toss, and a Mechanical Bull. A live DJ will be on hand to supply music and book themed characters will be in attendance. More info: 251-943-7665 or foleylibrary.org.

