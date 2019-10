Swift-Coles Home Haunted Tour Oct. 30

A Haunted Story Telling Tour at the historic Swift-Coles Home in Bon Secour will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 at the gate – cash only.

You will be guided through the home to hear stories of the past. Is the home really haunted? You decide!

Swift-Coles Historic Home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Ln. in Bon Secour.