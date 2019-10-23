Wales West Pumpkin Express & Night Train continues thru Oct.

All aboard the 2019 Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train at Wales West in Summerdale through October 31. Ride an authentic Steam Train to the Haunted Barn Maze and Kiddie-Friendly Pumpkin Patch, decorate a free pumpkin, enjoy the Mini-Train Ride, Hay Ride, Refreshments, Bounce House, and T-Rex Jr.

Enjoy the exciting pumpkin cannon, petting zoo, pony rides, cafe, and gift shop items afor a slight fee. Day trains are kid friendly and scary night trains begin at 7 p.m.

The event is open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-9 p.m. Starting October 24, The Express is open daily week days from 5-9 p.m. and weekends from 1-9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or onsite. Cost is $15 per person, plus tax; with children 2 and under admitted free. For more info, visit waleswest.com or call 251-232-2322 or 888-569-5337. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, Al. 36576, on Co. Rd. 9. All Aboard!