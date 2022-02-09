21st Annual Chili For Charity Feb. 12 in downtown Fairhope

The 21st Annual Ecumenical Ministries Chili for Charity will be held in downtown Fairhope at the Halstead Amphitheater on Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets ($12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and free for children 12 and under) include all-you-can-eat chili. There will also be homemade baked goods, sodas and hot dogs for sale.

Blind Dog Mike and Robert Sully will provide music and Fairhope radio icon Lori DuBose will MC. masters of ceremony. Other attractions include inflatables, a mechanical bull, balloon creations, face painting, games and animals from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. For event or sponsosr info, call 251-928-3430 or 251-943-3445.