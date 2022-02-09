Feb. 26 Office pool tourney benefits Adeline Schneider

The Office Lounge in Foley will host a Feb. 26 benefit 9-ball pool tournament to help raise money for the Schneider Family Medical Fund. Sign-ups start at 11 a.m. and a day of activities are planned. Adeline Schneider was born November 5, 2021 with many complications. At three days old, she was having surgery to attach her stomach and esophagus. From there she was airlifted to Birmingham and put on a feeding tube due to aspiration issues. She also has four heart defects, including Tetralogy of Fallot and Pulminary Stenosis. Adeline will undergo open heart surgery at 4-6 months of age at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. She was also recently diagnosed with Vacteral Syndrome. The daughter of Andy Schneider and Samantha Smith needs help and The close knit Office staff and patrons want to do just that. The Office Lounge is located at 122 Co. Rd. 20 West. For more info, call 251-970-0043.