31st Gulf Shores Garden Club flower seminar Feb. 7

Tickets are now on sale for the 31st Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. This is an immensely popular sell-out event. Tickets are $30 advance purchase only. This price includes lunch. There will be a raffle for exciting door prizes: 6 for $10. Proceeds benefit the club fund, local non-profits, and other horticultural and community projects. Tickets are available at The Thomas Norton Library (221 West 19th Avenue, Gulf Shores or by contacting Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 or c.s.higgins @gmail.com. Groups of 10 or more can request reserve seating from Charlotte Higgins. The deadline for reserve seating is January 8.

Gina Jogan of Molina, Florida will present “Designing on a Dime” or how to make beautiful but inexpensive arrangements. Gina is a nationally recognized floral designer, instructor, and facilitator and an accredited master flower show judge.

Pictured: Gulf Shores Garden Club members participated in the annual Holiday Celebration in Sims Park by giving out the popular oranges filled with a peppermint stick, letters to Santa,and Christmas ornaments. Members who volunteered for this fun event were Diane Clark, chairperson, Melanie Deters, Marla Klopmeirer, Amy Massengill, Laura Ho, Sharon Smith, and Carol Wall.