SPAMALOT opens Jan. 11 at South Baldwin Theatre

By Robert Gardner

South Baldwin Community Theatre is pleased to present “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT” opening January 11. Spamalot (also known as Monty Python’s Spamalot: A Musical (Lovingly) Ripped Off from the Motion Picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail) is a stage musical with score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, with lyrics and book by Idle. Based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical offers a highly irreverent parody of Arthurian legend. The original 2005 Broadway production directed by Mike Nichols received 14 Tony Award nominations, winning in three categories, including Best Musical. During its initial run of 1,575 performances, the production was seen by more than two million people and grossed over $175 million. While musical productions are always more costly and involved, Spamalot will be the most expensive show the beloved community theatre (in its 52nd season) has ever produced. The show is directed by Marsha Guyer with Greg Engel as musical director. Elaborate costumes and sets, as well as projections from the Broadway production, and a cast of the best local talent, all combine to make this another sure hit for local theater-goers and Monty Python fans of more than fifty years! Only a few tickets remain. More info: SBCT.biz, sbct.biz@gmail.com or 251-968-6721. Pictured: Spamalot cast greeting attendees at a recent Coastal Alabama Chamber First Friday breakfast.