Foley receives Alabama’s WW II Heritage City designation

By Guy Busby

The National Park Service has named Foley as the American World War II Heritage City for Alabama. Only one community in each state can be designated an American World War II Heritage City, and Foley is one of 11 communities across the United States to receive the designation.

The program recognizes communities that made contributions to the war effort and that continue to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and those on the home front during World War II.

“Even before World War II our area was patriotic but it certainly peaked during our nation’s World War II effort. We should all be proud of this recognition,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich.

The World War II Heritage Cities program recognizes the the contributions of local towns, cities, counties and commemorates the stories of the men, women, and children whose bravery and sacrifices shaped the U.S. home front during WW II, and still impact our country today,” according to the National Park Service.

On Dec. 5, 1942, less than one year after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Navy opened the Barin Field training center in Foley. The field served as an auxiliary training center for the Pensacola Air Station. In its first 24 months of operations, 5,795 students were entered in the field log. By 1945, 1,886 enlisted personnel and 165 officers were assigned to the field.

Barin Field had a major impact on housing and other areas of the economy in a town that had 846 people in the 1940 census. Navy personnel boarded in almost every vacant room in the town and as many as five families occupied a single house. In 1943, the National Housing Administration built 72 concrete modular apartments at the current site of Riviera Utilities in east Foley.

On Feb. 1, 1943, the Women’s Club of Foley planted a live oak tree as a living tribute honoring the young men and women of the community who are now or will soon be in the service of our country. After the end of World War II, a flagpole and stone marker were dedicated at the site on July 4, 1946. The oak, flagpole and marker remain in Foley’s Heritage Park as an ongoing commemoration recognizing those who served in World War II.

Foley also dedicated a second memorial to World War II veterans in Max Griffin Park. Since World War II, Foley has expanded that memorial to recognize veterans who served in later conflicts.

The city has continued to expand that tribute. In 2023, Foley added two anti-tank guns acquired from the U.S. Army to the memorial site at Max Griffin Park.

Pictured: Navy training aircraft line the runways at Barin Field in Foley during World War II. Navy personnel and local residents take part in a USO event in Foley during World War II.