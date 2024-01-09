Impact 100 will host recruitment social Jan. 24 at CoastAl

Impact 100 Baldwin County is recruiting women to join its organization in 2024 by holding gatherings the next few months throughout Baldwin County, including a social on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at CoastAl Restaurant in Orange Beach. The group is composed of women who believe in transforming lives in our communities by awarding high-impact grants to nonprofits in the areas of Arts, Culture & Recreation; Education; Environment & Preservation; Family; and Health and Wellness. Since its inception in 2008, Impact 100 has awarded $5.5 million in grants to Baldwin County nonprofits. Membership is open to all women at least 18 years old who can make a $1,000 membership donation by March 31. Every penny of the donation goes toward grant awards, and payment installments are an option. To join or RSVP for one of the below events, visit the Impact 100 website, Impact100BaldwinCounty.org.

“Joining Impact 100 Baldwin County is a fulfilling way to give back to our community and meet new people,” said incoming Impact 100 President Bailey Stitt. “We are aiming to reach 600 members this year–the biggest yet–which will allow us to fund even more transformational grants to worthy causes.”

Pictured: Impact 100 Baldwin County Board of Directors. Bailey Stitt will serve as president, with Sandy Stepan assuming the role of past president. Nancye Wolfe will move to the position of president-elect. New board members include Rachel Bailey, Deborah Griffin, Tonya Gollotte and Pat Owen. Continuing their terms are: Elizabeth Cole, Nancy Moorman, Lucy Smith, Kathryn Knight-Miller, Katrina Renfroe, Rhonda Morris, Phyllis French, Kristin Koppen, Topie Cassady, Aeana Carpenter, Meg Willett, Annette Sebastian and Abby Hamilton. Moren Braswell, Nancy Lambe, Anne Irving and Chesley Allergri have rolled off the board. (Photo by: Jenni Guerry Photography)