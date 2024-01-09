Martha Morales & Jill Morgan named best at GSMS

Gulf Shores Middle School recently honored nurse (right) Jill Morgan and teacher (left) Martha Morales with its respective staff and teacher of the year awards.

Morales’s journey from Spain to Gulf Shores, from math to Spanish, and from teaching to environmental advocacy, is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of education, and she embdies the spirit of dedication and a relentless commitment to her students. Her journey from a math teacher to a Spanish teacher and her unwavering dedication to fostering environmental awareness and gardening initiatives have left an indelible mark on the school community. At 15, she taught English as a second language to children in a summer program in her nativge Spain. Her passion for education only intensified as she worked in the math lab at her college, tutoring in mathematics and later serving as a Math TA at the ADVANCE summer program in Louisiana. After earning a masters in math, she simultaneously taught math and spanish.

“I am honored to be named the GSMS Teacher of the Year. Working alongside such outstanding individuals, I feel fortunate to have found the world’s best colleagues and friends. My coworkers inspire me to think outside the box and embrace new challenges. Together, we create an environment that fosters continuous growth and excellence,’’ she said. “GSMS is more than just a school; it’s a loving family where everyone is committed to the students’ well-being.”

Her commitment to creating a nurturing environment is evident in her appreciation for the GSMS staff, from the welcoming office staff to the creative CNP staff serving nutritious meals with a smile. She recognizes the custodial staff for maintaining impeccable cleanliness, navigating the hallways with positivity. Morales is also known for her advocacy in environmental and gardening efforts across the school system.

Jill Morgan is the embodiment of compassion, mentorship, and dedication. And her recent recognition as the School Staff of the Year is a testament to her unwavering commitment to the well-being and development of the students. With 26 years of nursing experience, including roles in ER/ICU, cardiac cath/special procedures lab, nursing homes, and 18 years specifically as a school nurse, Nurse Jill brings a wealth of knowledge to her position.

Beyond administering basic health care, she has become an integral part of the school community, building incredible relationships with students that extend far beyond the confines of her office.

“I strive to make [students] comfortable and maybe feel better, if possible, while at school. The adults on campus also know they have a place to discuss health concerns and reach out for assistance as needed,’’ she said. “I love working with the teachers to educate the whole child. An educated person is a successful person. It is humbling to be recognized as a support person. It does mean to me that my efforts are working and maybe one day will lead another student to make the decision to join the medical field.”