Pirates of Lost Treasure Ole River Flotilla Jan. 20

Perdido Key’s Mardi Gras krewe, Pirates of Lost Treasure will host their legendary annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Saturday, Jan. 20. The parade up Ole River from Innerarity to the Flora-Bama features boats decorated to the hilt and pirates flinging beads and other booty to those onshore.

The parade raises funds for Secret Santa, which helps about around 125 needful children at Christmas.

The boats will depart Holiday Harbor Marina around 11 a.m., bombards the Sunset Grille, head East down the Intracoastal Waterway, shower the Oyster Bar with booty, continue east past the docks of Big Lagoon State Park, continue West flinging beads and booty along the docks of ICW and Galvez Boat Ramp, then head up Ole River, pillages the docks of Ole River Bar. The flotilla ends at the FloraBama Yacht Club beach, and then the party commences in the Bama dome. Red Beans n Rice will be available for purchase. Cash Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Decorated and Most Spirited Crew. Boat entry fee is only $35 for this is a family friendly event.

For more info, contact David Jolly, 850-637-5714 or Jimmie Sue Walters, 850-525-1975.

