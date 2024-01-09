Friends of O.B. Library Book Sale Jan. 12-13

The Friends of the Orange Beach Library will have its annual Book and Bake Sale on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.a nd Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 27235 Canal Rd. A huge selection of thousands of books will be for sale at great prices. The bake sale is a baked goods connoisseur’s delight with wonderful goodies donated by the membership. On Thursday, Jan11 from 6-8 p.m, a wine & snacks preview night will be held for 2024 lifetime and annual members. 2024 Memberships will be available at the door.