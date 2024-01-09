Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary Tour of Homes is Feb. 3

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary will host a Feb. 3 tour of beautiful homes along Fort Morgan Road from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is an opportunity to tour five of the most amazing homes in Fort Morgan. Tickets are $25 and available via eventbrite. Proceeds benefit the Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. More info: email gailcj87@gmail.com.

From quaint cottages to grand beachfront estates, this self-guided tour will showcase the diverse range of homes that make Fort Morgan so special. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or simply looking for inspiration, this event is a must-attend. Skywalk is located at the end of Fort Morgan and sports breathtaking views of the Gulf. Chateau Soleil is located in the gated Indies complex and is full of charm and sophistication. Banana Split is located on the Gulf and is a duplex that will knock your socks off. Banana Cabana is located Gulf front and can accomodate up to 28 guests. The Tunnel House is located in the gated community of Kiva Dunes.