Santa’s mailbox set up in Heritage Park through Dec. 20

By Guy Busby
Children wanting to send a letter to Santa Claus have a special mailbox in Foley’s Heritage Park that provides a direct line to the North Pole. The box is now taking letters near the Foley Christmas Tree in the park. If a child includes an envelope with a return address, Santa will often respond. Children wanting a response should have their letters in the mailbox by Dec. 20. A second mailbox is also located in the Foley Public Library.