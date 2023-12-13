Free Classy Christmas concert Dec. 17 at Saint Andrew’s

St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church, located at at 17263 Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores, invites everyone to attend a free Classy Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Classy Christmas Concert is a quartet concert of Christmas carols fused with classical music. Written for flute, violin, viola and cello, each piece is arranged to weave the two genres together, transforming the Christmas carols that you know and love into high art. The result makes the classical music more approachable to a wide range of audiences and elevates the beauty of Christmas carols. The concert is produced by Harvest Arts, LLC. whose mission it to provide beautiful artistic works and experiences for the increased flourishing of our communities for the glory of God.