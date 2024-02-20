ECGT Golf Tour will stop at Kiva Dunes March 6-8

The Emerald Coast Golf Tour will start its 2024 season in Gulf Shores at the beautiful Kiva Dunes Golf Club March 6-8. Admission is free and spectators are welcome. Players come from all over the country to compete in this event. On Wednesday March 6 there will be a one day Pro Am starting at 12:30 p.m. for all amateurs to play with the PGA stars of the future. It will be a 4 team Pro Am consisting of one professional and three amateurs.

The Emerald Coast Tour is a developmental tour for guys trying to earn their PGA tour card or the Korn Ferry Tour card. The Emerald Coast Tour has had over 25 PGA tour winners play on the tour.

The Inaugural Kiva Dunes Pro Classic was won by Hunter Stewart and Michael Hebert in 2017. Hunter Stewart was the winner again in 2018. Doug Barron was the Kiva Dunes 2019 champion and went on to win his first event later in the year on the PGA Champions Tour.

Michael Johnson of Birmingham won in 2021 and Zach Sucher, a former PGA Tour player won in 2022. The defending champion is Stanton Schorr of Columbus, GA, who shot a course record 62 last year in the first round.

Former alumni players of the tour include: Boo Weekley; Joe Durant: Heath Slocum; Craig Perks; Patton Kizzire; Jerry Kelly ; Scott Parel, George McNeil, Zach Sucher, Robbie Shelton, Chase Seiffert and two time Masters Champion Bubba Watson and many others.

To play in the Pro Am contact the Kiva Dunes pro shop at 251-540-7000 or Geno Celano with the Emerald Coast Golf Tour at 850-217-3412.



Kiva Dunes Tourney Schedule

March 5: Practice round for all players.

March 6: First round and Pro Am day. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Post game after party will be at the Village Hideaway Sports bar at the Beach club.

March 7: Second round. Tee times start at 9 a.m.

March 8: Third and final round. Tee times begin at 8:15 a.m. Awards presentation in the clubhouse following play.