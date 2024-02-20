Severe weather prep sales tax holiday Feb. 23-25

Alabama will hold its annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from Feb. 23 at 12:01 a.m. untiul Feb. 25 at midnight. Shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax.

Orange Beach, Baldwin County and surrounding Alabama municipalities are participating in the holiday by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend. More info: revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use.

Items must have a sales price of $60 or less per item to be eligible. Examples of items covered under the Severe Weather Preparedness holiday: batteries, battery-powered radios, battery powered flashlights, tarpaulins, bungee cords or rope, duct tape, plywood, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.