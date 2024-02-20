Rubber Ducky Regatta is at OWA on March 23

The Rubber Ducky Regatta, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, is back this year in a brand-new location – OWA Parks & Resort in Foley. On March 23, 10,000 adopted ducks will be dropped into the lake at OWA and will race to the finish line, where the top three ducky adopters will win fabulous prizes.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with family-friendly activities and games, bounce houses, vendors, specials at Downtown OWA stores and restaurants, and more. The race will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony. At 2 p.m., Nashville country music star Tyra Madison will take the stage on the OWA Island. This concert is free to the public. Throughout the day, participants and spectators can purchase Chance to Win tickets for great prizes.

Rubber Ducky adoptions directly benefit the hundreds of families who call Ronald McDonald House of Mobile their home away from home while their sick or injured children receive life-saving medical care at one of the area hospitals.

Duck adoption packages range from one duck for $5 to 100 ducks for $350. Visit rubberduckyregatta. com to adopt your duck(s) and support the hundreds of children who need their families by their side while they get well. For more info, contact Diana Brewer, diana@rmhcmobile.org or call 251-694-6873.