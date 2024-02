Oyster Bay Village yard sale is March 2

The Oyster Bay Village Community Yard Sale (2277 Oyster Bay Lane, Gulf Shores) will be held on March 2 fron 8 a.n. – 1 p.m. Oyster Bay Village is s 55+ community. The sale is inside the clubhouse, so it will be held rain or shine. All items have been tested and are in good condition.