Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-birds will meet on Wednesday, March 6,, at 8:30 am for donuts and coffee with the meeting starting at 9 am at the Orange Beach Community Center (OBCC) at 27235 Canal Road. There will be information about golfing, Sheepshead cards and March lunches. Please watch for e-mails from Kenn to read about planned monthly Summer gatherings back in WI. Also, we collect boxtops from General Mills and Johnson & Johnson products, motel toiletries, empty printer ink cartridges and pop top rings. There are also books and puzzles to exchange! Sheepshead cards are played on Fridays from 9 am to noon. For more information call Mike at 414-303-5904 OR find us on the web – Wisconsinsnobirds.

Iowa

By Sue Holst

Our additional breakfast will be held 08:30, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Another Broken Egg Cafe, Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL. Reservations are due by Noon, Wednesday, February 28 (no program/prizes, just breakfast off the menu). Reservations can be made on our website, www.iowa-alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org. Iowans and their guests are encouraged to check the club website for updates and future events.

Michigan

By Dave Ferguson

The Michigan Club Annual Picnic will be Feb. 22 at noon at the Orange Beach Community Center on Canal Road. There is a 200-person limit. Michigan’s Club next meeting will be on February 29 at The Island Church, 25550 Canal Road in Orange Beach, Coffee 9 AM, meeting starts at 10 AM. The entertainment will be provided by Hemerets and Harmony. This meeting will be a food/paper drive. There will be a Country Boil on Saturday, February 24 at St. Andrews by the Sea Church. There will be three seatings. (12 pm, 1:30pm, and 3:00 pm). It is sponsored by the Michigan Club and the Men’s and Woman’s groups of the church with proceeds going to the church’s new preschool program to begin in the late summer. Tickets are $20, Call Walt Salisbury at 231-755-7999 for info.

We will be playing 18 holes of golf every Monday and Wednesday until March 6, 2024. Our golf schedule can be found at michiganclubalabama.com. This year we are again welcoming all snowbirds to join our golf outings. To sign up, just go to our website, click on the golf icon. Our next four golf outings and contacts are as follows: 2/26/24 at Lost Key Golf course, Bob Imhoff, 616-897-5290; 2/28/24 at Timber Creek Golf course, Dave Eppley, 810-334-5947; 3/4//24 at Rock Creek Golf course, Pat Buron, 231-392-1243; 3/6/24, Gulf Shores Golf course, Dave Holzworth, 231-463-7181. We will also be playing 9 holes of golf. It will be every Tuesday, weather permitting, at Gulf Links Golf Center on 59. We will meet at 9:30 AM, with Tee times at 10. Info: spbeach260@charter.net or 231-429-0952.

Snowbird Coffee Club

By Larry Cole

The Gulf Shores Snowbird Coffee Club will hold meetings every Monday morning from 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill at the Wharf, 4851 Wharf Pkwy. E.,Orange Beach. Membership information is available at these meetings.

The oldest continually active snowbird club has more than 200 members from twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds weekly golf outings, sponsors casino trips and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses. The club also throws horseshoes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Meyer Park in Gulf Shores.

Illinois

By John James

64 Illinois Snowbirds and guests enjoyed a description of the Foley RR Museum, Model Ralroad and Holmes Medical Museum. The speaker was Ladonna Hinesley, Foley Director of Marketing. Our last breakfast will be on Friday, February 23rd at 7:45 AM at GT’s On The Bay. The speaker will be from the Fort Morgan Historical site. Reservations should be made by calling Mary Lou Brunner at 219-869-1138.

Indiana

By Judy Bahnmiller

Calling all Indiana Snowbirds and residents of Baldwin county who have a relationship (home, schooling,etc) with Indiana, to attend our meeting February 22 and join our club. Our meetings are held at the Live Bait Restaurant(24281 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach). The doors will be opened at 9:45am and the meeting will begin at 10 and lunch will be at 11. Cost is $15 per person. No reservations are required. Carrie Atkins of the OB library will speak. We will also have a social luncheon Monday Feb. 26 at DeSotas(138 W. 1st Ave in Gulf Shores) at 11am. This is a time we can become more acquainted with each other and develop new friendships. Register at the meeting or calling Becky Heidenreich (260) 760-5130). Come and let us enjoy your company.

Plantation Resort Church

The Plantation Resort Church Service;; 400 Plantation Rd.; Ft. Morgan; Sunday mornings at 9am; Bldg #4 Conference Room; Everyone Welcome; Info: Kent Gerber – 336 529 2372.

Euchre

By Judy Bahnmiller

Euchre each Wednesday until the end of March; 6 pm; Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44; Info: Judy 517-414-4795. Starting Jan. 4 and each Tuesday at 1 pm until the end of March; Euchre 1 pm; Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44; Judy 517-414-4795.

Sit & Sew Group

Son Sowers is a community of Spirit Filled individuals who welcome the opportunity to serve as God guides them. We are looking for card makers, cutting, sewing, tracing or ironing. We are cooperating with Sew Powerful, 501C, to create purposeful products: Purses for girls in Zambia. Sit and Sow is first Thursday of each month from 1-3 pm at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. Classroom A138. Contact Suzi Jackson for more info at 205-753-0281.