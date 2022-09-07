35th Annual Alabama & Florida Coastal Clean-ups are Sept. 17

Show your support for Alabama and Northwest Florida waterways by participating in the 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. Clean-ups are scheduled at multiple sites along the Alabama coastline as well as at the Perdido Key State Recreation Area.

It is usually hot so come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water. Volunteer safety is a priority. So don’t do anything you feel may jeopardize your health and safety.

The Perdido Key Association and Florida State Parks are sponsoring the beach cleanup at the West Use Area of Perdido Key State Park from 8 a.m. ‘til noon, as part of International Coastal Cleanup. Commemorative t-shirts will be provided to the first 50 participants. Drinking water will be available but bring your own containers, as the event will be plastic free.

Forms will be available to record type and quantity of litter collected, but volunteers can also download the free “Clean Swell” app from The App Store or Google Play. The app allows you to record trash removal information and be entered into a worldwide database of volunteer cleanup efforts. For more information on Clean Swell, go to oceanconservancy.org. For more local information, visit Alabamacoastalcleanup.com or perdidokeyassociation.org.

Coastal Cleanup Day began in Texas more than 35 years ago when Linda Maraniss and Kathy O’Hara gained support from government, businesses, and local citizens for Ocean Conservancy’s first cleanup. The event now spans over 150 countries with thousands of volunteers.