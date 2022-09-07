Rotary quilt raffle will benefit Roatan Marine Park

The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Rotary Club will auction off a beautiful handmade quilt titled “For The Love Of Roatan” as a benefit for the Roatan Marine Park in Honduras. The park is part of a community based non-profit dedicated to the conservation of Roatan’s protected marine and coastal areas, including all of its fauna, and phenomena and cultural resources. Tickets are $5 each and the drawing is Sept. 22. For more info or tickets, call Mandy Wagner at 251-533-7137.