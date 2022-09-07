“Nunsensations’’ opens Sept. 15 at South Baldwin Theatre

The South Baldwin Community Theatre production of “Dan Goggin’s Nunsensations” opens September 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores theatre. Other performances are Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre is located in Gulf Shores at 2022 West 2nd St. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz or by calling the box office at 251-968-6721.

SBCT’s final plays of the year are Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express Oct. 20-30 and A Christmas Carol Dec. 2-11.

The Nunsense Vegas Revue takes the sisters on a brand new adventure. When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 to the sisters’ school if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas, Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. However, after being convinced by the other sisters that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” Reverend Mother agrees. What follows is the most feather-filled, sequin-studded, fan dancing Nunsense show ever!

In “The Pump Room” at the Mystique Motor Lodge, the sisters experience “show-biz” like never before. Taking a line from another show, “It’s a whole lot funny and a little bit naughty, but there ain’t nothin’ dirty goin’ on.’’

Meet Sin-City Sue, find out who’s Black and White with Her Money on Red, and try to win a car with the “Holy Rollers Giant Slot Machine.”