O.B. Expect Excellence presents Clue Sept. 23-25

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present the oddball mystery Clue to the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center’s main stage Sept. 23-25, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person – general admission for all ages. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets. The Orange Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd. on the O.B. City Schools campus.

Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist, as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Each of the guests has an alias,. The butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So whodunnit?