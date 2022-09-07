Grief support group starts meeting on Sept. 15 in G.S.

First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores will host a weekly grief support group for those suffering the aftermath of the death of a loved one on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. in the church media room. The special weekly seminars start on Sept. 15 and continue through April 6 at the church, located at 2200 West First St. in Gulf Shores.

It is hoped that the seminars will be beneficial in helping grief stricken people rebuild their lives. Presenters understand it hurts and they wanat to help. For more info, call 251-968-7369.