Sept. 24 Casino Night benefits SBCC Education Foundation

On Saturday, September 24 the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its first-ever Casino Night fundraiser at The Palms located at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

For more info, call 251-943-5550 or 251-943-5520. For sponsor info, email rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com.

The event will include food catered by Luna’s Eat and Drink and a cash bar. DJ Entertainment will be provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment, plus a digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth.

Each ticket holder will receive $500 in “play chips” and one ticket to be entered into a prize raffle. Gaming tables and equipment will be contracted through Bama Casino Company. No prize money will be given in exchange for playing chips.

If you would like to purchase a sponsorship or donate a raffle/auction item, please reach out to Rachel Spear at rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com.

SBCF was formed in 2003 to enhance the lives of the students in the South Baldwin community as a non-profit, independent charitable foundation.