New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin

A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.

There will be many opportunities to participate in the church. Lay members are important in the Anglican worship service. Also, as the church develops, opportunities will arise for many other forms of service. If you want to join a church where you can make a contribution, this might be the opportunity you have been searching for.

The South Alabama Anglican Mission will be part of the Anglican Gulf Atlantic Diocese, gulfatlanticdiocese.org, which is part of the Anglican Church in North America, anglicanchurch. net. For more information email SAAnglicans@gmail.com.