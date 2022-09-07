Cornhole social is Sept. 17 at Flora-Bama Yacht Club

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals will host a Barks, Bags, & Bushwackers Cornhole Social on Sept. 17 from 3-7 p.m. at thje Flora-Bama Yacht Club on Perdido Key.

The games will be for fun, not competition, as this even is billed as a fun way to raise money for local animal shelters. The $10 admission into the social includes a free drink ticket courtesy of the Flora-Bama. The social will also include a variety of raffle prizes, and evemt t-shirts designed by local artist Renee Vandervere will be available. More info: penny@mygulfcoastchamber.com.