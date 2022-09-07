9/11 ceremony & tower stair climb Sept. 11 at Gulf Place

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue will host its inaugural 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Tower Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11 to pay tribute to those who were lost in the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The event is scheduled to begin at Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) at 8:45 a.m. with special guest speaker William C. Hayes, retired New York Fire Department (NYFD) Firefighter. As a retired NYFD Firefighter, Hayes responded to the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, and participated in rigorous search and rescue operations.

Immediately following Hayes’ presentation, everyone is invited to join local first responders in the tower stair climb tribute at Island Tower in Gulf Shores (521 West Beach Blvd.). Island Tower is 26 stories tall. Those who wish to climb the full 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers – are encouraged to continue climbing Island Tower after the initial climb is complete. For more information about this event, please contact Gulf Shores Fire Station 1 at 251-968-7422.

“Many of us who witnessed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, whether in-person or on the news, also remember the way the nation came together afterward,” said Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark Sealy.