Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest: Nov. 3-13

The annual celebration of the magic of musical prose continues for the 38th consecutive year during the Nov. 3-13 Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Shows are scheduled at more than 20 venues from Gulf Shores to Pensacola.

Most shows are free; a few venues charge a modest cover fee. The festival is named after the late Frank Brown, who was night watchman at the Flora-Bama for 28 years before retiring at age 91.

Most FBISF concerts include at least three songwriters trading songs and telling the stories behind their lyrics in an intimate setting. And each FBISF venue will host a diverse lineup, with writers often sharing the stage, swapping songs, and turning some sets into spellbinding jam sessions.

Special events will include an annual memorial concert, which this year will honor festival founder Joe Gilchrist.