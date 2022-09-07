FBISF writers will perform with symphony on Nov. 8

The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony is the title for a concert at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre on Nov. 8 that features hit Nashville songwriters Brett James, Jon Nite and Rivers Rutherford performing in front of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. The writers have received widespread music industry acclaim and have almost 50 top hits between them.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Larry Butler Memorial Music Fund at the University of West Florida and the Frank Brown International Foundation for Music. Tickets are available through Ticketmastercom or by calling the Saenger Theatre box office at 850-595-3880.