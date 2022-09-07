Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight

Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m.

Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid process open online well before the concert. Silent auction prizes will include sunset cruises, rounds of golf and dinner and show packages. For sponsor or donation info, call 330-697-8688 or 251-967-4773.