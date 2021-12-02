A Christmas Carol at Performing Arts Center Dec. 10-12

The Orange Beach Middle & High School Conservatory of Fine Arts’ students will perform “A Christmas Carol” on December 10-12 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Main Stage. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for Senior Citizens and $10 for students and available at the door or at gofan.co. The Orange Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd.