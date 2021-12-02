Thursday, December 2, 2021
Latest:

MORE Mullet NEWS News 

A Christmas Carol at Performing Arts Center Dec. 10-12

Mullet Wrapper 65 Views

A Christmas Carol at Performing Arts Center Dec. 10-12

The Orange Beach Middle & High School Conservatory of Fine Arts’ students will perform “A Christmas Carol” on December 10-12 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Main Stage. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for Senior Citizens and $10 for students and available at the door or at gofan.co. The Orange Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!